Multiplier (MXX) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $95.20 million and $3.54 million worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.74 or 0.00490754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00070514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00083428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00065064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00076778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00404822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00028272 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,018,804 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.