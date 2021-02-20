Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $231.71

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €231.71 ($272.60) and traded as high as €234.70 ($276.12). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €233.60 ($274.82), with a volume of 378,613 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €234.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €231.71.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

