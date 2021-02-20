MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 33,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,893.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,691.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

