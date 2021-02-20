MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.03

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $4.24. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 64,400 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.61% of MV Oil Trust worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

