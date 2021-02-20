MVL Trading Up 91.5% This Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $83.84 million and approximately $88.91 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded up 91.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00789819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057339 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018150 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00041066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.25 or 0.04647220 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,585,592,191 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

