Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $1.99

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $29.37 million and $176,311.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00003517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,680.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.30 or 0.01207305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.17 or 0.00411374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000991 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006136 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.