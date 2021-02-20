Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $913.27 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $913.27 million and $95.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.85 or 0.00012216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,107.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.85 or 0.03441376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.36 or 0.00403449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $678.36 or 0.01209052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.96 or 0.00454421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00411350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.00292916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00027044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

