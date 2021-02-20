Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Tops $81,980.74

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $81,980.74 and $387,932.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,715,200 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

