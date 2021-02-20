National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $198.87

Shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.87 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 302.40 ($3.95). National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) shares last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.94), with a volume of 2,185,702 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 332.22 ($4.34).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -83.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 198.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

