Navcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.81 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $37.81 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015155 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 102.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 102.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,975,979 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

