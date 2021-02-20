Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $44.76 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $44.76 million and $12.83 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 58.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00018604 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,985,611 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

