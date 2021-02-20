NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.03 or 0.00007194 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $104.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.74 or 0.00490754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00070514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00083428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00065064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00076778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00404822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00028272 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,453,718 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

