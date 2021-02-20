Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $2.63 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00004700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $44.96 million and $7.89 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021931 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001613 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 87.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,512,861 coins and its circulating supply is 17,107,735 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.