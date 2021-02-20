Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Nebulas token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $44.35 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00062020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.94 or 0.00813998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00038266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00056054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00041933 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,674.83 or 0.04744227 BTC.

Nebulas Token Profile

Nebulas is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,686,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,156,030 tokens. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.