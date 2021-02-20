Neo (NEO) Price Hits $45.86 on Top Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $45.86 or 0.00080974 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $1.33 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00454612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068383 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00077342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.29 or 0.00406638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00024931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00160887 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

