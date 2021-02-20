Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Shares Down 21.1%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO)’s stock price fell 21.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.50. 387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19.

Neon Bloom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

