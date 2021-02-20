Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.36

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $9.69. Neonode shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 67,739 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Neonode in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

