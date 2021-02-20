Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.36

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $9.69. Neonode shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 67,739 shares changing hands.
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Neonode in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.90.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.
