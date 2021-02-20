Nestree (EGG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,831.19 or 0.99555262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00040682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00124901 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003411 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

