Netrum (NTR) Price Reaches $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netrum has a market capitalization of $50,107.07 and $23.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Netrum has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000049 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000907 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 102.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.