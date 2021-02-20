Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.52 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $157.94 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.20 or 0.00474891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00071061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00082395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00078007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.60 or 0.00407040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026132 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 156,396,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,395,833 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

