NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) traded up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 175,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,048,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of C$25.92 million and a P/E ratio of -13.08.

About NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops, markets, and distributes nutraceutical products in Canada. Its products include Neuenergy, an energy chewable tablet that provides focus and mental clarity; and BluScience, a nutraceutical product. The company sells its products through a distribution network of retail and online channels.

