Neutron (NTRN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $76.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $811,970.61 and approximately $76.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 158.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00025327 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.