New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) versus 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Head to Head Comparison

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) and 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Mountain Finance and 180 Degree Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 1 2 0 2.67 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.30%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than 180 Degree Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Mountain Finance and 180 Degree Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 4.29 $112.56 million $1.27 9.64 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital.

Risk and Volatility

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Degree Capital has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and 180 Degree Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.30% 3.93% 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats 180 Degree Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States. It seeks that the result of constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of the investee companies. It also seeks active engagement with management of the investee companies and prefers to take a board seat. It also co-invests. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

