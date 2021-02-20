New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,464 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.03% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $950,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after purchasing an additional 497,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,197 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,325,000 after purchasing an additional 74,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,462,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.56.

EDU stock opened at $192.77 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $199.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.