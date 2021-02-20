New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 14,636 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Activision Blizzard worth $169,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

