New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,330 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Zoom Video Communications worth $119,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $417.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.95, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

