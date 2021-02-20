New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Altria Group worth $149,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $46.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

