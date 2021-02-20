New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Altria Group worth $149,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MO stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $46.22.
Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
