New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Charter Communications worth $199,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,221,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 567,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $607.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $628.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

