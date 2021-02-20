New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $180.32 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Automatic Data Processing worth $180,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $169.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $181.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

