New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $192.36 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,610 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of S&P Global worth $192,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 29.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $339.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.76.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

