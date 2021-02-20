New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Eaton worth $109,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $127.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.