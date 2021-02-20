New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 136,900 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,829,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Mondelez International worth $165,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,282,006 shares of company stock valued at $127,059,891. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

