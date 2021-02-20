New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 279,792 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435,686 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 279,792 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.45% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $199,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

