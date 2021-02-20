New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,750 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,750 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Deere & Company worth $158,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $330.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $335.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.49 and a 200-day moving average of $248.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

