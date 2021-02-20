New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 43,935 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 43,935 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.36% of Palo Alto Networks worth $123,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. CWM LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 151.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $396.90 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.74.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.65.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

