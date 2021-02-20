New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 48,750 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of CSX worth $139,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,871,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of CSX opened at $92.09 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

