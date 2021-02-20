New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 990,088 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,527,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 990,088 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Verizon Communications worth $559,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 321,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

