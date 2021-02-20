Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.99

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $22.08. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 81,851 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $478.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
