Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.99

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $22.08. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 81,851 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $478.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 48,761 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

