Newton Coin Project Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $26,355.45 and $3.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

