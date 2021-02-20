NEXT Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $10.03 million and $57,631.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00411119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

