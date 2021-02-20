NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 272.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,982 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

