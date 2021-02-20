Nexus Trading 60.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 60.4% against the US dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $82.32 million and $6.47 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,793,929 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.