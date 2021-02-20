Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0078 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $57.08 million and $2.14 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,783.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,944.45 or 0.03424321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00402571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $685.15 or 0.01206592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.66 or 0.00453758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.29 or 0.00412605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00291350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00027084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,062,103,537 coins and its circulating supply is 7,318,353,537 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.