Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 47,221 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 177.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 2,476.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $60.91 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

