Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 452,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 63,041 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $6,926,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $2,383,164.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $6,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,836,987 shares of company stock worth $130,418,568.

PINS opened at $85.90 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

