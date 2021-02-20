Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 899 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,974 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $169.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.34. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.57.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

