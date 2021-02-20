Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

ESS opened at $263.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $329.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.