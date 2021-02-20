Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of DHI opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,546 shares of company stock worth $2,338,794 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

