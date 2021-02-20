Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

