Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $136.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

